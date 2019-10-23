A murder suspect whose case led to mass street protests in Hong Kong walked free from jail on Wednesday as the city's government squabbled with Taiwan, where he is accused of murdering his girlfriend, over how to handle a promised voluntary surrender.

Chan Tong-kai, a Hong Kong citizen, was accused of murdering his girlfriend in Taiwan last year before fleeing back to the Chinese-ruled financial hub.

Chan, wearing a navy blue shirt and red backpack, bowed and apologised to the family of his ex-girlfriend and the public as he left the prison in Hong Kong's rural Sai Kung district after serving 29 months for money laundering.

He said he had made an "unforgivable mistake".

Chan also said he would turn himself in to Taiwan authorities but declined to say when.

While Chan had offered to surrender himself voluntarily, Hong Kong and Taiwan have clashed over the next steps.

Hong Kong kills controversial extradition bill

Hong Kong's legislature on Wednesday formally withdrew planned legislation that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, meeting one of five demands of anti-Beijing protesters but unlikely to end months of often violent unrest.

The rallying cry of the protesters, who have trashed public buildings in the Chinese-ruled city and thrown petrol bombs at police, has been "five demands, not one less", including universal suffrage.

Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam had held up Chan's case as an example of why an extradition bill was needed.

Such a bill would have allowed suspects to be sent from Hong Kong to greater China, including the mainland, Taiwan and Macau.