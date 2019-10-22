Chile's military said it would investigate allegations of human rights violations in days of riots, looting and protests throughout the country that have left 15 dead and led to the arrest of more than 2,600.

Ten cities have been placed in a state of emergency and under evening lockdown since riots broke out last Friday during protests against high living costs and inequality.

As pressure on the government mounted, centre-right President Sebastian Pinera said he would meet with opposition leaders on Tuesday to forge a "new social contract."

Only minor incidents were reported into the early hours of Tuesday, said the military.

Investigation ongoing

The general in charge of security in Santiago said he was nonetheless aware of videos circulating on social media suggesting brutality by police or the military in dealing with protesters and vandals.

"We are investigating every one of these situations. We're not going to hide anything," General Javier Iturriaga told reporters.

Later in the morning, Interior Ministry sub-secretary Rodrigo Ubilla declined to identify the 15 people killed since last Friday.

In a heated exchange with reporters, he said 11 people had died in arson attempts, looting and rioting in Santiago, while two people had died of gunshot wounds. Two others died in vehicle-related accidents, one outside of Santiago and one, further south, in the port city of Talcahuano.

The Talcahuano prosecutor said that the case involved a 23-year-old man run over by a military vehicle.

The Chilean Institute for Human Rights said by Monday night it had registered 84 people injured by firearms.

Amnesty International on Tuesday said in an open letter to Pinera that it was concerned over human rights violations, and limitations imposed by the military during city-wide evening lockdowns.

"The sole fact that some groups or people have committed acts of violence in a protest does not authorise security forces to dissolve them with the use of force," Amnesty International Americas director Erika Guevara said.