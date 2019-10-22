As the TRT World Forum 2019 came to a wrap on Tuesday, panel guests at the "Assassination of Jamal Khashoggi: A Reflection of Regional Politics?" session questioned when the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will accept responsibility for ordering the hit on the journalist over a year ago.

This year's forum theme of "Globalisation in Retreat: Risks and Opportunities" was explored in multiple sessions, talks and speeches at the Istanbul Congress Center in Istanbul, Turkey.

Day one of the event featured guests including Turkish President Erdogan and Malaysia’s governing party leader Anwar Ibrahim.

Tuesday's topics included far-right extremism, the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi and the global refugee crisis.

Hatice Cengiz, Khashoggi's fiancee, Middle East Eye editor David Hearst, Yemeni activist Tawakkol Karman and others were guests on a special panel session dedicated to Khashoggi.

The session addressed Khashoggi's murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and its connection with changing geopolitical balances in the Middle East.

'I wouldn't want to be in the same room as MBS'

When Cengiz was asked about what she would say to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman if he was in front of her, she said she would not want to be in the same room with him. MBS, as he is popularly known, owes an explanation not only to her but the whole world, Cengiz, who is Turkish, said.

“MBS has to explain; it is one of his citizens who was killed and he hasn’t explained his reason for this even to his own people

It is not an answer he needs to give to me but to everyone."

'As a Yemeni, I know [Saudis] can commit such a crime'

Yemeni activist Tawakkol Karman also emphasised that those who are responsible for Khashoggi's killing are also responsible for the war in Yemen.