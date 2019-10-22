Jami Moor, an award-winning Pakistani filmmaker and video director, shared on Twitter his own experience on being a victim of sexual abuse 13 years ago.

He began his thread of tweets on Sunday night apparently in response to the backlash faced by the #MeToo movement after a college teacher killed himself in Pakistani's city of Lahore, leaving behind a note blaming his decision on what he called false allegation against him.

Jami, 47, has been vocal in supporting the #MeToo movement in Pakistan, slamming its critics for efforts to discredit the global effort to hold sexual harassers to justice.

He went on to describe his ordeal of being "brutally raped by a very powerful person" in the Pakistani media industry, 13 years ago.

Jami did not name his abuser in his tweets but described him someone he was close to, a giant in the media world who was known for his interest in "high-end" books and museums.

He said that no one, including his friends, took him seriously when he shared his ordeal. No one, he said, did anything to help him out.

Jami said he sought therapy after the rape but found little support around him.

Shortly after Moor's story was published on almost all news outlets in the country, major new organisation Dawn.com took down the story. Other outlets were also reported to have removed the content.