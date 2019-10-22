Spontaneous protests erupted across Lebanon last Thursday, initially triggered by the government’s plan to impose a tax on the messaging app WhatsApp, and after it failed to adequately respond to recent wildfires that ravaged the nation.

However, the underlying reasons for the protests are embedded in the failure of the Lebanese state to provide reliable governance and services for decades.

While Lebanon has never undergone a state-led conflict resolution process on a macro level since the end of major fighting in 1990, the Lebanese have endured micro-conflicts on a daily basis since, navigating corruption in bureaucracies, or enduring unreliable services ranging from water, electricity to waste collection.

Prior to the protests, a series of memes highlighted these structural problems as well as a political elite unable to meet the basic quotidian needs of their constituents.

The quest for services

Reliable electricity has been elusive for Lebanon’s population, demonstrated by the following meme from the Lion King. It features the following dialogue: “Look, Simba. Everything the light touches is the land of the humans.”

When Simba asks about the shadowy place, he is told, “That’s Lebanon. They have no electricity.. never go there Simba NEVER.”

A similar theme relating to electricity is addressed by Lebanese architect and satirist Karl Sharro in a series of memes that captures the ethos of the nation’s frustrations well before the protests erupted.

In a November 2012 meme, “Lebanese Politics: The Board Game,” one of the squares in the faux Monopoly board reads “Take Electricity Ministry Give to Son in Law.”

That is a reference of course to the clientist capture of Lebanese ministries by the political elites, and the reference to “Cut Water” is another caustic reminder of the state’s failure in delivering reliable services.

The game also summarises how Lebanon’s political class is ill-equipped to tackle the protesters’ demands, hence why some declared their desire for “isqat al-nizam” or “the end of the system.”

While Lebanon’s cabinet announced on Monday reforms to appease the demonstrators, the protesters realise that the embedded problems cannot be addressed by cosmetic changes announced in a single government session.

Lebanon’s political class

The frustration with Lebanon’s rulers is highlighted by Sharro’s 2014 memes “Lebanese politician inaction figures,” which he writes, “They don’t do anything but they last for a very long time.”