Chile ordered an overnight curfew for the third day in a row on Monday as violent demonstrations and looting that left 11 people dead continued for a fourth straight day.

Army general Javier Iturriaga announced the curfew would last from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am as protests originally against a hike in metro fares turned into anger at President Sebastian Pinera and the military.

Demonstrations against a hike in metro ticket prices in Chile's capital exploded into violence on October 18, unleashing widening protests over living costs and social inequality.

Here is a recap of Chile's worst violence in years:

Subway stations burn

On October 18 violence breaks out at protests over the price hikes as demonstrators clash with riot police in the capital.

The violence escalates into the night and several metro stations are hit with Molotov cocktails.

Nearly all the 164 metro stations are attacked and 41 are destroyed, some completely charred. The whole network is shut down.

At least 16 buses are torched. The ENEL power company building and a Banco Chile branch are set on fire.

Around midnight President Sebastian Pinera declares a state of emergency and deploys troops into Santiago.

Buildings torched

On October 19 hundreds of soldiers patrol Santiago for the first time since Chile returned to democracy in 1990.

Thousands of protesters bang pots and pans in the capital. There are also anti-government demonstrations in other cities such as Vina del Mar and Valparaiso.