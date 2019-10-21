Nepal, a tiny, landlocked nation in the Himalayas, has traditionally been dominated by its giant neighbour, India. Defeated by British Indian forces in the Gurkha War, it became an imperial protectorate. Then, following independence in 1947, the new republic of India controlled it as a client state. Nepal was important primarily as a buffer between India and China, which annexed Tibet in 1950.

But now the tables are turning. India’s influence in Nepal is declining, and China’s is on the rise. Beijing’s regional ambitions have encountered resistance in Pakistan, Maldives and elsewhere, but, in Nepal, it is on a roll. And with President Xi just back from a visit to Kathmandu (the first trip by a Chinese president since 1996), Delhi is scrambling to recover some of its lost influence, while plans are afoot in Washington to counter China’s expansion.

When Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014, Nepal was still firmly within New Delhi’s orbit. The two countries share long-standing cultural and religious links, and operate an open-border policy.

India has long been Nepal’s top trading partner and main source of imports, and Nepali traders depended on India’s ports. Modi’s “neighbourhood first” policy got off to a promising start, with an increase in development aid.

But India has squandered its dominant position thanks to misguided policies that have oscillated between bullying and neglect.

In 2015, for example, New Delhi objected to Nepal’s new constitution for allegedly discriminating against the Madhesi ethnic people who have close ties to India. Rioting broke out and India imposed an unofficial blockade on imports of fuel and essential supplies at a time when Nepal was already reeling from a recent earthquake.

Kathmandu blamed New Delhi for the disruption, and China stepped in with emergency oil supplies.

To make matters worse, Modi’s demonetisation of high-value rupee notes hurt Nepal, as its economy relies heavily on remittances from expatriate workers in India. Many Nepalis suddenly found their money had become worthless, and the Indian government seemed reluctant to address the issue. While the Bhutanese were promptly allowed to exchange their rupees, Nepal was left in the lurch.

Building blocks

In 2016 tensions escalated. Nepal’s president cancelled a trip to India and Kathmandu recalled its ambassador. Worse still, prime minister K P Oli visited Beijing, where he signed agreements on trade and transport. Crucially, China offered Nepal access to some of its ports, challenging India’s importance as its only route to the sea. That deal was finalised in May.

China has also agreed to construct a railway linking Tibet with Kathmandu, which could eventually become part of the Belt and Road Initiative (which Nepal joined in 2017). This hugely ambitious project would involve tunnels running through the world’s highest mountains.

The route may be impossible to build, and it is uncertain who would foot the bill. It might also have a military dimension, facilitating troop deployments towards India.

During Xi’s trip, China and Nepal upgraded their ties to a “strategic partnership of cooperation.” Xi pledged almost $500 million in financial aid and signed 20 deals to boost trade, security ties, and connectivity, including the railway agreement.

A feasibility study has been completed, and a full project report must now be prepared. Chinese trains will not be rolling across the Himalayas any time soon.

Even if the railway does not materialise, connectivity between the two countries is already improving. China, Nepal’s main source of foreign direct investment (with India a distant second), is upgrading highways and bridges. Increased flights are bringing greater numbers of Chinese visitors to Nepal. Indian tourists have traditionally outnumbered those from other countries, but China is catching up.

Delhi responded to the growing Chinese role by increasing Nepal’s access to its ports and announcing its own railway project, which would link Kathmandu to the Indian border. In theory, this line should be much easier to develop, running, as it does, through flat terrain. But Nepal has angered India by insisting it use the standard gauge common in China, jeopardising the project.