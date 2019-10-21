Lebanon's Cabinet has approved sweeping reforms that it hopes will appease hundreds of thousands of people who have been protesting for days, calling on Prime Minister Saad Hariri's government to resign.

Protesters closed major roads around Lebanon ahead of the emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss a rescue plan for the country's crumbling economy.

Hariri told reporters after an emergency government meeting on Monday the Cabinet approved the 2020 budget with a deficit of 0.6 percent with no new taxes.

TRT World's Sarah Morice reports.

He said the salaries of top officials, including legislators and members of parliament, will be cut in half as part of an economic reform package.

Hariri added that the country's central bank and the banking sector, which are flush with cash, will help in reducing the deficit by about 3.4 billion.

He said he supported demonstrators' call for early elections.

The under-fire premier was speaking in a televised press conference that followed a cabinet meeting during which much-delayed economic reforms and the 2020 budget were approved.

The Cabinet also approved abolishing several state institutions, including the Ministry of Information.

The government will also give millions of dollars to families living in poverty as well as $160 million as housing loans. Hariri described the measures as a "financial coup."

'All of them means all of them'

On Monday morning, demonstrators placed barriers on major intersections in Beirut as well as other cities and towns marking the fifth day of protests triggered by proposed new taxes.

Soldiers barricaded the paths to parliament. Graffiti scrawled on building walls declared "Revolution."

Hundreds of thousands participated in Sunday's mass protests that were the largest since 2005.

"If we get reforms, for a start it's good, to calm down the storms, people are angry ... but in the long term, I don't know if it will make a change," said Rida Jammoul, a football coach.

Ziad Abou Chakra pledged to keep protesting until the government fell. "We will stay here and we won't open the roads whatever happens," he said, manning a roadblock north of Beirut.

Hariri, who leads a coalition mired in sectarian and political rivalries gave his cabinet a 72-hour deadline on Friday to agree reform plans, hinting he might otherwise resign.

From the popular refrain of the 2011 Arab uprisings to ingenious street slogans denouncing a "corrupt" ruling elite, the chants of Lebanon's protests have been a mix of defiance and humour.

Since mass demonstrations started on Thursday, the chortles of tens of thousands have rung out across the country, until the late hours of the night.