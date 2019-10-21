British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempted for a second time to secure lawmakers' backing for his European Union divorce deal on Monday as Parliament geared up for a gruelling week of political warfare over Brexit.

With just 10 days to go until the UK is due to leave the bloc on October 31, Johnson's government planned to ask for a "straight up-and-down vote" on his EU divorce agreement, which changes how both sides handle the Irish border. That request comes two days after lawmakers voted to delay approving the Brexit deal.

But House of Commons Speaker John Bercow could refuse to allow such a vote because parliamentary rules generally bar the same measure from being considered a second time during the same session of Parliament unless something has changed.

New legislation

Johnson's Conservative government will also introduce the legislation necessary to implement the Brexit agreement it struck with the EU last week, opening the door to potentially lengthy debates or amendments that could scuttle the deal.

With the Brexit deadline looming and British politicians still squabbling over the country's departure terms from the bloc, Johnson has been forced to ask the EU for a three-month delay to the departure date.

He did that, grudgingly, to comply with a law passed by Parliament ordering the government to postpone Brexit rather than risk the economic damage that could come from a no-deal exit.

But Johnson accompanied the letter to the EU, sent late on Saturday, with a second note saying that he personally opposed delaying the UK's October 31 exit.

EU's response

European Council President Donald Tusk said he would consult EU leaders on how to respond to the request. The other 27 EU members are wary of the long-running Brexit saga, but also want to avoid a no-deal British exit, which would damage economies on both sides of the Channel.

Germany's economy minister suggested it could be a few days before the EU decided to respond to the Brexit delay request.

"We will have somewhat more clarity in the coming days, and we will then exercise our responsibility and quickly make a decision," Germany's Peter Altmaier said.

He told Deutschlandfunk radio that he wouldn't have a problem with an extension by "a few days or a few weeks" if that rules out a no-deal Brexit.

But French President Emmanuel Macron, who had a phone call with Johnson over the weekend, called for a quick clarification of the UK's position.