TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish, Russian presidents to discuss Syria in Moscow meeting
The visit comes after Ankara launched Operation Peace Spring on October 9 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders and aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees.
Turkish, Russian presidents to discuss Syria in Moscow meeting
Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin to meet on Tuesday in Russia's coastal city of Sochi. / AA
October 21, 2019

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a one-day working visit to Russia's coastal city of Sochi to discuss Syria with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The visit comes after Ankara launched Operation Peace Spring on October 9 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders and aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees.

On October 17, a US delegation headed by Vice President Mike Pence paid a working visit to the capital Ankara, where they met Erdogan and discussed Turkey's anti-terror operation. Following the meeting, the two sides reached a 13-article agreement on northeast Syria.

Turkey agreed to pause its Operation Peace Spring for 120 hours to allow the withdrawal of terrorist YPG/PKK forces from the planned safe zone. The hold will expire on October 22 at 1900 GMT.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah reports from Russia.

Ankara wants to clear northern Syria, east of the Euphrates River of the terrorist group YPG and Daesh.

The US-backed the YPG-dominated SDF militia in the battle Daesh terror group’s last territory in Syria. 

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation.

RECOMMENDED

In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed. 

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

The trifecta

Amid the operation, Ankara is also keeping its high-level contacts with Russia and Iran which are trying to find a solution to the Syrian conflict.

Turkey, Russia, and Iran are guarantor countries which brokered a ceasefire in Syria in December 2016, leading to the Astana talks, which are running parallel to the UN-led Geneva talks.

During a trilateral meeting in Ankara on September 16, Erdogan, Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reaffirmed their readiness to facilitate the launching of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, which will meet on October 30 in Geneva.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced the formation of a body to write a new constitution for Syria following more than eight years of war that have devastated the country and its people.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, more than half a million people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.

SOURCE:AA, TRT World
Explore
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard