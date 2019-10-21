Australia's major newspapers published redacted front pages on Monday in a coordinated campaign to highlight government secrecy that is often justified on national security grounds.

Rival media businesses first banded together to fight for press freedom in June after police raided the Canberra home of a News Corp. journalist and the Sydney headquarters of Australian Broadcasting Corporation in search of leaked government documents that had formed the basis of news reports embarrassing to the government. A former army lawyer has been charged over the leaks and several journalists could also be charged.

The newspaper front pages ask: When government keeps the truth from you, what are they covering?

Secrecy

Examples of secrecy include the government's refusal to disclose which nursing homes have been found to abuse and neglect elderly residents.

The government also will not disclose how much agricultural land has been sold to foreign entities.

"Australians should always be suspicious of governments that want to restrict their right to know what's going on," News Corp. Australia's executive chairman Michael Miller said.

The media campaign began on the day the new Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw testified for the first time before a Senator committee that is holding an ongoing inquiry into police issues.

Kershaw, who has been in charge of police for less than three weeks, said he planned to meet news editors soon to discuss their concerns on press freedom.