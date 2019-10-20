There is an effort to distort the facts about the Turkey-US agreement, Fahrettin Altun, Communications Director to the Turkish Presidency, said on Tuesday referring to Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.

“Turkey put#OperationPeaceSpring on hold for 120 hrs. In return, the US has an obligation to facilitate YPG’s withdrawal and collect its heavy weapons. The clock is ticking," Altun wrote on Twitter almost 60 hours after Turkey agreed to pause its military operation in northern Syria.

Washington has guaranteed that the YPG/PKK will pull out from the region.