Villagers searched for the bodies of their loved ones on Saturday in the rubble of a mosque in eastern Afghanistan that collapsed in a blast during Friday prayers, killing 70 people including dozens of children, officials said.

The attack – the country's second most deadly this year – took place in Haska Mina district of eastern Nangarhar province and also wounded at least 36 people.

"We have reports that the death toll has reached 70 in yesterday's incident," the provincial governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP.

"We have sent assistance to the district that includes food and other items," he said.

Witnesses said the roof of the mosque fell through after a "loud" explosion, the cause of which was still being investigated Khogyani said.

At least 27 of the victims were schoolchildren, said Asif Shinwari, a spokesman for Nangarhar's education department.

"They were ninth- to tenth-graders. Sixteen school children were wounded," he told AFP, adding that children usually studied at the mosque after prayers.

About 350 worshippers were inside the mosque when the blast happened, according to local residents.

"We are still searching for bodies. Most of those who were killed were children or young boys under 18," resident Omar Ghorzang said.