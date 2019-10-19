In a major blow to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, UK lawmakers voted on Saturday to postpone a decision on whether to back his Brexit deal with the European Union, throwing a wrench into government plans to leave the bloc at the end of this month.

At a special session of Parliament intended to ratify the deal, lawmakers voted 322-306 to withhold their approval on the Brexit deal until legislation to implement it has been passed.

'Daunted or dismayed'

The vote aims to ensure that the UK can't crash out of the EU without a divorce deal on the scheduled October 31 departure date. But it means Johnson must ask the EU to delay Britain's departure since Parliament previously passed a law compelling him to do that if a Brexit divorce deal were not passed by Saturday.

The government still hopes it can pass the needed legislation by the end of the month so the UK can leave on time.

A defiant Johnson said after the vote that he was not "daunted or dismayed" by the result and would push ahead. He planned to introduce the Brexit-implementing legislation to Parliament on Monday.

He implied he would request a three-month delay as required but argued against any postponement.

"I will not negotiate a delay with the EU and neither does the law compel me to do so," Johnson said. "I will tell our friends and colleagues in the EU exactly what I've told everyone in the last 88 days that I've served as prime minister: that further delay would be bad for this country, bad for the European Union and bad for democracy."

Opposition lawmakers warned that Johnson must ask for the extension or face legal consequences.

"Any failure of a prime minister who thinks he is above the law – well, prime minister, you'll find yourself in court," said Ian Blackford of the Scottish National Party.

Parliament's first weekend sitting since the Falklands War of 1982 had been dubbed "Super Saturday." It looked set to bring Britain's Brexit saga to a head, more than three years after the country's divisive decision to leave the EU.

Thousands protest vote

There was drama both inside Parliament and outside, where tens of thousands of anti-Brexit demonstrators marched to Parliament Square, demanding a new referendum on whether Britain should leave the EU or remain. Protesters, many wearing blue berets emblazoned with yellow stars symbolizing the EU flag, poured out of subway trains and buses for the last-ditch effort.

Bruce Nicole, a vicar from Camberley southwest of London, said the Brexit deal would harm Britain.

"I fervently believe that we should remain in the EU," he said. "I am British, but I am also European."

Johnson implored legislators to ratify the deal he struck this week with the bloc's 27 other leaders. He said members of the House of Commons should "come together as democrats to end this debilitating feud" over Brexit, which has bitterly divided the country since British voters narrowly chose in a 2016 vote to leave the EU.