At least thirteen people were killed as a result of a dam failure at a gold mine in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk early on Saturday, the Russian emergencies ministry said.

"As of now, there's information about 13 dead," the ministry said in a statement.

The workers died when a dam on the Seiba River collapsed in the early hours of Saturday and flooded several cabins where they lived, authorities said.

More than 10 people are believed to be missing.