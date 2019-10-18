The EU has made a "historic mistake" that risks destabilising the Balkans, senior officials warned on Friday, after a handful of countries led by French President Emmanuel Macron again blocked membership talks for North Macedonia and Albania.

There was widespread frustration and disappointment, particularly among eastern European countries keen to broaden the EU club, at the failure of the 28 leaders to agree to start formal accession negotiations with Skopje and Tirana.

Leaders were deadlocked after some seven hours of heated backroom wrangling at a Brussels summit, with France alone in rejecting North Macedonia but joined by Denmark and the Netherlands in refusing Albania.

"It's a major historic mistake and I hope it will only be temporary and won't become engraved in the collective memory as a historic mistake," European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said.

Johannes Hahn, the European commissioner who has led efforts to push the two countries to reform to fit EU norms, said it had left the bloc's credibility damaged "not only in the Western Balkans but beyond."

"This is a matter of extreme disappointment," he tweeted.

"To refuse acknowledgement of proven progress will have negative consequences, including the risk of destabilisation of the Western Balkans, with full impact on the EU."

North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski urged his people to push on with reform despite the disappointment, while his Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov urged the EU to come clean about its true intentions.

"If there is no more consensus on the European future of the Western Balkans... the citizens deserve to know," he tweeted.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said EU leaders would look again at the matter before a summit with Western Balkans leaders in Zagreb early next year.

Repeated delays

The summit deadlock came days after EU ministers hit a similar impasse at talks in Luxembourg — following two earlier delays by EU countries on making a decision.

Apart from France, all the other EU states accept that North Macedonia has made enough progress on reforms — including changing its name from Macedonia to appease Greece — to start talks.

But Albania has less support, with the Netherlands and Denmark joining France in voicing serious reservations about its efforts against corruption and organised crime.