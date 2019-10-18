Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence forged a temporary deal on Thursday under which Turkey would pause its military operation in northern Syria for five days and provide the YPG an exit from the Ankara-proposed safe zone.

In 2015, then US President Barack Obama started backing the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, a terrorist organisation in the eyes of both Turkey and the US. Ever since, Turkey has been demanding an end to what the US called a “tactical, transactional and temporary” partnership to defeat Daesh.

The agreement came nine days after Turkey launched its military operation in the region. As the US announced the withdrawal of its forces from Syria, many in Turkey saw it as a fulfilment of one of Ankara's long-standing demands. A hashtag in Turkish, #turkiyekazandi, meaning ‘Turkey won’ was trending in first place on Turkey’s Twitter minutes after a copy of the Erdogan-Pence agreement was made public.

The 13-point agreement has three main focus points that Ankara has sought from Washington for the last four years.

Reaffirming the relationship and coordination between the US and Turkey as NATO allies

The NATO partnership of Turkey and the US is a recurring stress point in the joint statement by Ankara and Washington.

While asking the US to stop providing arms and backing to YPG in the past four years, Ankara often reminded Washington that as a NATO partner it had a duty to ensure Turkey's borders are protected.

Turkey's role in NATO has been recognised twice in the agreement and specific emphasis is placed on maintaining unity amongst the alliance partners by using the “one for all and all for one” phrase.

Under the agreement, the US will facilitate YPG's withdrawal from the area designated as a safe zone in the next 120 hours, starting from Thursday, a pause period for the Turkish armed forces. If completed, the US will fulfil its first promise regarding the YPG in the last four years.

To create a functional safe zone and address Turkey’s national concerns, the agreement says that heavy weapons delivered to the YPG must be collected. The agreement also sets out that fortifications and other fighting positions must be disabled.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that 32-kms deep safe zone will stretch to 440 kms along the Syrian border.