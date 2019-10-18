Turkish security forces said they captured in Tal Abyad on Friday 195 Daesh captives released from prisons previously run by the YPG/PKK terror group.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said these were from among the 700 Daesh prisoners released by the YPG during the Turkish military's Operation Peace Spring.

On Wednesday, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the YPG/PKK terror group had released Daesh terrorists in northern Syria to attack Turkey.

"They have not only released the Daesh terrorist in northern Syria in exchange for attacking Turkey, but they have also given them money," said Cavusoglu.

Releasing Daesh prisoners