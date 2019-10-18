The residents of the Mexican city of Culiacan ran for cover, hiding out in their homes and cars on Thursday as members of the violent Sinaloa Cartel took over the streets with automatic guns and sniper rifles in a brazen show of power.

The violence was triggered by a police raid on a house where Ovidio Guzman, one of the sons of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin Guzman Loera, aka El Chapo, was hiding along with some associates.

Reports suggest Ovidio was released soon after his arrest as authorities tried to contain the backlash, which saw armed men in masks and pickup trucks mounted with machine guns patrolling the streets.

But his release wasn’t enough to stop the worst violence Culiacan has seen in a decade.

Videos and pictures shared on Twitter showed black plumes rising over the historic city and cartel members overwhelming security forces.

The situation has once again brought Mexico’s long-running battle against drug cartels into focus and raised questions about the ability of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to deal with the crisis, one of his election promises.

An unending cycle of violence

It remains unclear how many people have been killed in the latest flare-up in Culiacan but if history is any guide then deaths are inevitable.

Since 2006, when an operation was launched against the cartels, more than 150,000 civilians, gang members and government officials have been murdered in incidents related to organised crime, which often manifests itself in grisly beheadings and public hangings, according to a US Congressional Research Center report.