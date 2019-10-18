At least 62 worshippers were killed and more than 100 were wounded by a blast inside an Afghan mosque during Friday prayers, officials said, a day after the United Nations said violence in the country had reached "unacceptable" levels.

The explosion, which witnesses said collapsed the mosque's roof, took place in eastern Nangarhar province, provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP.

Afghan officials have yet to determine whether the 'two' reported blasts were due to a planted explosive device, rocket or mortar attack.

He said the dead were "all worshippers" in the blast in Haska Mina district, roughly 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the provincial capital Jalalabad.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Both the Taliban and the Daesh group are active in Nangarhar province.

Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the provincial council in Nangarhar, while expecting a rise in the number of casualties, said that more than 100 others had been wounded.

Malik Mohammadi Gul Shinwari, a tribal elder from the area, said that the mosque had completely collapsed.

"It was a heartbreaking scene I witnessed with my eyes," Shinwari said, adding that 32 bodies and scores of injured have been transported from the blast site.

Tezab Khan, a member of the local police who was on duty in the area, said: "I could hear the Mullah who was preaching and suddenly his voice was silenced with a boom,"

"When I arrived on the scene, people were trying to bring out the bodies and injured who were stuck under the fallen roof."

The blast came after the UN released a new report on Thursday saying an "unprecedented" number of civilians were killed or wounded in Afghanistan from July to September.