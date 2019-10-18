They said it couldn’t happen in Lebanon, a tiny country in the Arab world which was once a beacon of development and modernity, but now appears to be a third world country whose leaders have bled the country dry.

In 2011, the pundits lined up to say why and how Lebanon couldn’t have an Arab Spring. And yet weeks of protests, a cash crisis with its banks and recent forest fires have raised the level of protests to something higher. We are witnessing the dawn of change.

What we see now in Lebanon is more than just a handful of people saying that the present sectarian system, born as a compromise to seeking peace at the end of the civil war in 1990, simply doesn’t work.

The warlords who carved up the country and then built fiefdoms with their religious power are now, finally, acknowledged by hundreds of thousands to be the source of the crisis and not part of the solution.

The country is not functioning which is worrying Hezbollah as, quite apart from making it vulnerable to attack from Israel, a state of emergency does not play into the Iranian proxy’s hands like a lot of analysts believe.

Lebanon has been for several years a zero-governance country. An essentially failed state which only had the infrastructure of Hezbollah as an alternative model of governance. The Lebanese often quip that under President Aoun it has become a police state, with arbitrary arrests of journalists and protestors an achievement of the ageing president which will tarnish his name in the Lebanese annals of history. The 2018 World Press Freedom Index ranked Lebanon 100 out of 180 countries.

Aoun is part of the problem. When he was anointed as president, there was hope briefly as there was a belief from all sides that a Hezbollah puppet would at least bring some calm and order, rather than an empty seat in the Babdaa palace.

Recent events though have shown that Lebanon is in a kind of slow meltdown mode and that now his three years in office, a sterling serenade of irresponsible leadership, can be blamed for what is now a country genuinely heading towards the abyss.

Protests now are happening all over the country and what is particularly interesting is not so much the calls for Saad Hariri, Lebanon’s feeble prime minister to resign – but that there is similar anger from supporters of Nabih Berri (Shia leader of Amal and House Speaker) and indeed Hezbollah itself causing jitters throughout Lebanon as analysts point to the obvious 2016 presidential deal which brought in Hariri.

Hariri leaving would bring token relief and hope but will not do much to save Lebanon. The argument is that a more robust Sunni leader who could do Saudi Arabia’s bidding and could reign in Hezbollah would make a difference.

But in reality, this is folly spouted by those who don’t understand the core issue: the entire political system itself is rotten from the inside out and needs to be abandoned.

The Lebanese are highly educated and are ready for a new system of government based on a European model which leaves the confessional system behind and once and for all provides an alternative mechanism which would stop political leaders deliberately investing in Lebanon’s failure as both a floundering economy and a failed state.