Thousands of people protested in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon on Thursday, closing major roads with burning tires and garbage containers in anger over the government's plans to impose new taxes amid a severe economic crisis.

Hundreds gathered near the government headquarters and parliament building in central Beirut where riot police were deployed.

The protesters chanted: "Revolution!" and "Thieves!" — the latter a reference to widespread corruption in a country that has one of the highest debt loads in the world.

Years of regional turmoil — worsened by an influx of 1.5 million Syrian refugees since 2011 — are catching up with the small Arab country. Lebanon has the third-highest debt level in the world, currently standing at about $86 billion, or 150% of its gross domestic product.

In streets around Beirut, protesters set tires and trash barrels and shut down major intersections, causing traffic jams.

"We refuse what's happening in Lebanon... The failure of our government to do at least the minimum ... has given us no other choice than to take the streets," said writer and director Lucien Bourjeily.

"They are putting more and more taxes on us even though we cannot take any more taxes," he said.