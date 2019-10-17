Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on Thursday heralded an agreement brokered between Turkey and the United States to pause Operation Peace Spring in Syria.

The agreement will see Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria paused for 120 hours.

The operation aims to rid the entire region of YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists and create a safety corridor where Syrian refugees can return to live in peace.

Speaking exclusively to TRT World, Altun said, “Turkey and the United States did the right thing and settled their differences through diplomacy. As two peace-loving nations and NATO allies, we will continue to work together to restore peace and stability in the region and shelter innocent people from terrorism."

Altun hailed the meeting as "very productive," adding, "we were pleased to see that the US delegation acknowledged our concerns and took concrete steps to address them. This is a notable reversal of the Obama administration’s misguided policy.

We're engaged in an open dialogue about our long-standing, legitimate security concerns regarding terrorist groups in northern Syria."

'Agreement will be checked'

Altun stressed that Operation Peace Spring started because the previous deal reached with Washington to resolve Turkey's security concerns did not work.

In today's meetings, Altun said, the US understood Turkey's legitimate security concerns and is willing to solve them.

"Due to this goodwill, we decided to pause the operation that started in October 9. From now, we will check whether the agreement is implemented."