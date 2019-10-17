The decision of US federal prosecutors to indict Turkey’s state-run Halkbank in a case over the violation of Iran sanctions comes at a time of heightened tension between Ankara and Washington.

The case is part of an investigation, which led to the imprisonment of a senior Halkbank executive last year and caused a diplomatic row between the two countries.

Turkey is engaged in a military operation in northeastern Syria where the YPG, an armed Marxist group, has established a hold in hopes of carving out an autonomous region.

The YPG’s leadership and cadre consist of militants from the PKK, a terrorist organisation that has waged a 30-year campaign of assassinations and bombings in Turkey.

Halkbank, the second largest state-run financial institution in Turkey, was at the centre of a legal battle in 2017 when it was accused of breaching a US sanctions law that forbids doing business with Iran.

The six-count indictment accuses Halkbank of helping Iran move $20 billion between the years 2012 and 2016, some of which prosecutors say was funnelled through the US financial system.

The payments in question were funds which Turkey owed Iran for the purchase of oil and gas.

Turkey depends entirely on imports to meet its energy needs and its officials have all along insisted that US laws do not apply to Turkey’s international trade.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday questioned the decision of the New York prosecutors to bring charges at a crucial time for Turkey especially when a Halkbank executive, who served time because of the case, has since been released.

“It had seemed like this issue was closed. Now by opening it again, southern New York prosecutors have unfortunately taken an unlawful, ugly step,” he said, according to the Financial Times.

Last year, a US judge sentenced Halkbank’s Senior Executive, Hakan Atilla, to a 32-month prison term in the same case. He was released in July this year.

Halkbank says the charges are politically motivated and the bank’s operations don't fall under the jurisdiction of American laws since it has no branches or offices there.