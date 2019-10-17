China said on Thursday that its negotiators have "accelerated efforts" to hammer out the details of a partial deal with the US, as the two sides edge towards an agreement in a lingering trade war.

The initial deal was announced on Friday by US President Donald Trump and included promises to increase purchases of US farm products and protections for intellectual property – but lacked specific details.

"At present, the economic and trade teams of the two sides have accelerated efforts and consultations on arriving at a specific text for the first phase of the agreement," Chinese commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at a regular briefing in Beijing.

The two sides were also working towards an "early agreement", he said, without offering details.

Trump said Wednesday that he hopes to sign the agreement with his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in Chile next month.

But Gao declined to say whether the text of the partial deal, or a full agreement, would be ready before the mid-November deadline.

"The two sides have also had substantive discussions on the work arrangement for the next stage," he said.