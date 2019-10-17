European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker congratulated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on their Brexit withdrawal deal Thursday and said it meant there would be "no further delay".

"We have a deal, and this deal means there is no need for any kind of prolongation," Juncker told reporters as he welcomed the British leader to EU headquarters ahead of summit talks.

British MPs are expected to vote on the deal on Saturday. Pro-EU parliamentarians hope they can defeat it and Brexit can still be delayed to allow a general election or a new referendum on whether to leave the EU at all.

Arriving later at an EU summit of leaders expected to endorse the new withdrawal plan, Juncker said he hoped British MPs would pass the plan as agreed so that Britain can leave on October 31.

"There will be no prolongation. There is not an argument for further delay – it has to be done now," he said.

"We have a deal. The British prime minister has to make sure it passes the hurdles of the British parliament. I was ruling out any sort of prolongation. We have a deal.

"I'm satisfied that we were able to find a deal. I'm sad that Britain will be leaving the European Union," he said, adding that Johnson agreed that there should be no more delay.

"We've got a great new deal that takes back control," Johnson wrote on Twitter, calling on lawmakers in London to approve the agreement on Saturday. His ally, Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party remained opposed to the outline Brexit deal.

"The anti-democratic backstop has been abolished. The people of Northern Ireland will be in charge of the laws that they live by, and – unlike the backstop – will have the right to end the special arrangement if they so choose," Johnson tweeted.

The draft agreement was forged just weeks before Britain was due to leave the bloc on October 31, ending more than four decades of close economic and political ties with its nearest neighbours.

Juncker recommended that the other 27 EU leaders endorse the deal.

New deal avoids chaotic UK departure

Donald Tusk, who as president of the European Council will chair the summit of European Union leaders later, has voiced his relief that a new Brexit agreement has been sealed which avoids a chaotic UK departure from the bloc at the end of the month.

However, he said it is "not a happy day for Europe".

Ahead of the summit, Tusk told Polish reporters that a "deal is a much better scenario than no deal".

Tusk said it was important that the deal agreed by Johnson and the EU had received a positive response from Ireland and that he would make that his first point at the summit later.