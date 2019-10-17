WORLD
2 MIN READ
Saudi bus crash kills at least 35 foreign pilgrims – state media
Saudi Press Agency citing police says the accident involved a private chartered bus that collided with a heavy vehicle in the western holy city of Medina.
Saudi bus crash kills at least 35 foreign pilgrims – state media
A handout picture from the Saudi Red Crescent obtained by AFP on October 17, 2019 shows a pilgrims' bus in flames on the road near the town of Medina, 840 kms north-west of the Saudi capital Riyadh, late on October 16, 2019. / AFP
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
October 17, 2019

At least 35 foreigners were killed and four others injured when a bus crashed with another heavy vehicle in the Muslim holy city of Medina, Saudi state media said on Thursday.

The accident involved a collision between "a private chartered bus... with a heavy vehicle (loader)" in the western Saudi Arabian city, a spokesman for Medina police said, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Those involved were Arab and Asian pilgrims, according to local media, who carried pictures of the bus engulfed in flames and with its windows blown out.

RECOMMENDED

The injured have been transferred to Al-Hamna Hospital, it added, and authorities have launched an investigation.

As part of efforts to diversify its oil-dependent economy, Saudi Arabia wants to foster a year-round religious tourism sector that includes millions of pilgrims.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Iran warns Netanyahu's US visit will have a 'destructive' influence on diplomacy
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Anarchist group claims Italy rail sabotage during Winter Olympics opening
US considers expanding nuclear arsenal, resuming underground testing: report
US court clears path for deportations as Trump pushes to end protections for thousands
Still a long way to go in talks on Ukraine: Russia's Lavrov