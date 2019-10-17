Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong heckled the city's embattled leader and called for her to step down on Thursday during a legislative session that was repeatedly suspended as several politicians were manhandled out of the chamber.

It was the second day of chaos in Hong Kong's Legislative Council as leader Carrie Lam tried to answer questions about her annual policy address, which she was forced to deliver by video link on Wednesday after a similar disruption in the assembly.

Lam, who is backed by China's government, announced measures on Wednesday to tackle the city's chronic housing shortage in her address after she was jeered in the chamber.

Again on Thursday, pro-democracy lawmakers shouted for Lam to resign, saying she had blood on her hands.

They also called on her to address protesters' key demands - something her policy address largely ignored.

About a dozen members of the assembly were ejected, shouting and waving placards as security guards marched them out.

Lam stood silently amid the ruckus, offering no response to calls for her resignation and a calm defence of her policies.

"I hope the lawmakers can understand one policy address can't help us jump out of our mindset," Lam said, then pointed to housing reforms and living and transport subsidies announced on Wednesday.

"I have mentioned that we will be humble, listen to different voices and up an expert commission to find a way out of the current situation we are facing," she said.

Activist attacked

The turmoil in Hong Kong's legislature underscores the deepening political rift in the city, with no end in sight to the often violent anti-government protests that began in opposition to an extradition bill but have evolved into a broad pro-democracy movement.