Twitter violated public's right to info by censoring TRT World- Altun
Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun says "TRT World's Twitter account was censored and the international public's right to receive information was violated. As a result of our warnings to the company, this attack was repulsed."
Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun is seen in this file photo. / AA
Emre İrenEmre İren
October 16, 2019

Turkey's Communication's Director Fahrettin Altun on Wednesday said TRT World's Twitter account was censored, resulting in the violation of the public's right to information, he said.

Altun speaking to Anadolu Agency said in recent days on social media platforms comprehensive and coordinated attacks were being carried out in order to discredit Turkey.

"TRT World's Twitter account was censored and the international public's right to receive information was violated. As a result of our warnings to the company, this attack was repulsed," he said.

Altun also blasted the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, saying "On this occasion, we strongly condemn the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, for sharing the social media posts of a FETO-related terrorist."

FETO and its US-based leader, Fetullah Gulen, orchestrated the military coup attempt on July 15, 2016, which killed 251 people and injured nearly 2,200 in less than 12 hours.

The group is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state by infiltrating  Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Altun emphasised that Turkey must continue developing cooperation with allied and friendly countries to become more resistant to such disinformation campaigns, fake news, and attacks

"Tomorrow we will hold a meeting with Pakistani and Malaysian officials in Istanbul and evaluate the joint TV channel project," Altun said.

SOURCE:AA
