Turkey's Communication's Director Fahrettin Altun on Wednesday said TRT World's Twitter account was censored, resulting in the violation of the public's right to information, he said.

Altun speaking to Anadolu Agency said in recent days on social media platforms comprehensive and coordinated attacks were being carried out in order to discredit Turkey.

"TRT World's Twitter account was censored and the international public's right to receive information was violated. As a result of our warnings to the company, this attack was repulsed," he said.

Altun also blasted the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, saying "On this occasion, we strongly condemn the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, for sharing the social media posts of a FETO-related terrorist."