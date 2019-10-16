Protesters clashed with police in the Spanish region of Catalonia on Thursday, with some setting cars ablaze on the third day of disturbances caused by convictions handed down to leaders of a failed bid to declare an independent state.

Despite calls for calm from the regional government, protesters blocked roads and train lines during the day and, after dark, set fire to cars. The regional Mossos police force said acid had been thrown at officers.

In some places, police charged at protesters and fired foam projectiles, Reuters witnesses said.

The leader of Spain's Catalonia region condemned increasing unrest in the city of Barcelona on Thursday, as protests intensified three days after nine leaders of a 2017 independence bid were sentenced to up to 13 years in jail.

"We condemn violence,” Quim Torra said in a televised address after midnight, according to a translation of the Catalan language provided by Spain's state broadcaster.

"We cannot let these incidents happen in our country. This has to stop right now."

Moreover, Acting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the government would act firmly and proportionately, and in concert with other political parties.

"The Catalan people and all of Spanish society must know that the government is considering all scenarios," Sanchez told a news conference in Madrid.

He added that the government had set up a special commission including the national intelligence agency to advise it on how to manage the situation.

Sanchez will lead his Socialist Party to Spain’s second election this year on Nov. 10 under pressure from right-wing parties to be tougher on Catalonia and take control of the region’s security forces.

"Sanchez must impose direct rule on Catalonia," said Albert Rivera, leader of liberal party Ciudadanos.

"Violence doesn't represent us"