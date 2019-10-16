Syrian Kurdish sources told TRT World that American forces deployed to northern Syria alongside YPG forces are destroying laptops, cellphones and other electronic devices, which apparently contain communications and other sensitive information regarding the YPG and US relationship.

“Two days ago, Americans made a big fire, burning cellphones, laptops and other electronic devices in Harabes,” a source from southern Turkey told TRT World.

Harabes is a village located between Tel Abyad and Kobani, a border town where the Americans have a military base.

“After burning these devices, YPG members changed their outfit from military uniform to civilian and fled the area along with Americans,” the source said.

On Twitter, some users also shared pictures showing what looks like US military personnel setting fires at their bases, destroying equipment and other material.