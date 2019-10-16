When the US decided to arm and give political cover to the PKK Syrian affiliate known as the YPG in 2015, it became just one more country in a long line of states that have used the militant organisation as a proxy.

The PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by the US, EU and Turkey.

US support towards the PKK

Turkey’s operation in Syria is driven primarily by attempts to clear a 400-kilometre section of the Syrian -Turkish border from the clutches of the YPG, which it views as a national security threat owing to the latter’s history of terrorist attacks in Turkey.

Turkey has accused the US of supplying the YPG with lethal weapons which given the militant’s groups history could be used against Turkey. More concerning for Turkey is how different powers have used the PKK and its affiliates as a card against Turkey.

The PKK and its affiliates have often portrayed the organisation differently to the various states funding them.

To the Americans, it has been a democratic force willing to fight the Daesh.

For the Europeans, it is an organisation that is ecologically aware, feminist, and LGBT friendly.

To the Russians, it is a leftist force rooted in Soviet ideology, anti-imperialist and, presumably, anti-American.

On the other hand, foreign powers have been more than willing to turn a blind eye to the atrocities committed by the organisation to push their own regional goals.

Soviet and Russian backing of the PKK

The Soviet relationship with the PKK was based primarily on the Marxist-Leninist worldview that the PKK’s founder Abdullah Ocalan adopted. Ocalan is currently serving a life-long prison sentence in Turkey for his role in the decades-long campaign of terror in Turkey.

In the book The PKK's Regional Politics, the author argues that during and after the Cold War: “[The] writings of two leading Soviet leaders, Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin, were main, if not only, ideological sources of the PKK’s assumptions, beliefs, and values narrated mainly within texts written by Abdullah Ocalan.”

Marxism-Leninism made the organisation appealing to the then Soviet Union which duly attempted to weaken the NATO ally on its southern flank.