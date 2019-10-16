The swift gains of the Turkish security forces and their allies in northeastern Syria have decimated the frontlines of the YPG, the Marxist guerrilla group, which was trying to carve out a self-ruled region.

Now the group, which is a Syrian affiliate of the PKK terrorist organisation, is engaged in talks with the regime of Bashar al Assad to ensure its survival.

American soldiers who have supported and backed the YPG for years began pulling out this week after a decision by US President Donald Trump to leave Syria.

Details of the deal between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) - another name for the YPG-led group - and the Assad regime haven’t been officially announced.

However, the information that has trickled out suggests that the SDF has invited Syrian regime forces to take control of towns along the Syria-Turkish border and amounts to what some have termed a ‘surrender’.

This deal was expected

“It’s not a surprise. SDF had to make a choice between coming to terms with Turkey or working with the Assad regime,” Ryan Bohl, Middle East Analyst at Stratfor think tank, told TRT World.

“Low-level SDF officials began reaching out to Damascus last summer when President Trump said in April 2018 that the US will be pulling out of Syria.”

Unlike the impression that SDF commander Mazloum Abdi, a high-ranking PKK militant, gave in an article that the deal is a matter of last resort, it was actually in the works for more than a year.

(Abdi's real name is Ferhat Abdi Sahin, and he has been behind many deadly attacks in Turkey.)

The SDF hopes that the presence of Syrian regime forces, which are backed by Russia’s air force and Iranian militias, will deter Turkey from pushing ahead with the offensive.

But Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already made it clear that Turkey won’t back down despite sanctions from Washington and deteriorating relations with the EU.

What does the SDF get out of it?

Not much.

The SDF has asked Syrian troops to remain outside the towns, which it wants to keep under its administrative control. But such an arrangement won’t work for long.

Bohl said it’s unlikely that the SDF/YPG will get a high level of autonomy in the northeastern parts of Syria in the future. “Right now, they are just trying to be useful to the Assad regime. They will attempt to improve Kurdish rights in a post-civil war environment, but even that is a long shot,” he explained.