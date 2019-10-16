European Council President Donald Tusk says that "theoretically" everything should be clear on the issue of Brexit in the coming hours.

European Union and British negotiators failed to get a breakthrough in the Brexit talks during an all-night session and continued on Wednesday to seek a compromise before a crucial EU summit on Thursday.

Speaking to two broadcasters from his native Poland, Tusk told TVN24 and Polsat News, "theoretically in seven to eight hours everything should be clear on the issue of Brexit; negotiations are going on. Everything is moving in a good direction, but with our British partners everything is possible."

"No breakthrough yet in last-minute Brexit negotiations"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told his Cabinet there has been no breakthrough yet in last-minute Brexit negotiations with EU negotiators.

Johnson likened Brexit to climbing Everest, telling his fellow Conservative Party lawmakers that Britain is approaching the top.

Johnson's spokesman, James Slack, said the prime minister briefed colleagues that there are still "a number of outstanding issues."

But he said there is "a chance of securing a good deal" at an EU summit that starts on Thursday.

Slack also said that the prime minister is planning to meet with the Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist party "in the next few hours."

It would be the third such meeting in as many days as the border between European Union member state Ireland and Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, proves a continuing sticking point in negotiations on an EU-UK divorce deal.

Johnson needs the 10 votes the party has in parliament if he is going to have any chance in getting any Brexit deal he negotiates with the European Union over the line.

Slack said, "I would certainly expect there to be an ongoing dialogue between the prime minister, the prime minister's team and the DUP throughout the course of today."

Final Negotiations

British and European officials returned to intense negotiations on a draft Brexit deal on Wednesday after late-night talks brought them closer but failed to confirm an elusive breakthrough.

Reports that Britain has softened its stance on the customs status of Northern Ireland in order to clinch an accord at this week's European summit had raised hopes that a chaotic "no-deal Brexit" can be avoided and driven the pound higher.

But a marathon overnight negotiating session in the EU's Brussels headquarters brought them to the eve of the meeting with still some distance to go to agree on the wording of a treaty to govern the terms of Britain's October 31 departure from the bloc.

Irish PM says 'many issues' unresolved in Brexit talks

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Wednesday said he remained hopeful that Britain would secure a deal to leave the EU but sticking points remained as a deadline for talks loomed.

"I am convinced that all parties are serious about getting an agreement by the end of this month. There is a pathway to a possible deal but there are many issues that still need to be resolved," he said.

"The teams worked into the night and continue to make progress. The teams will meet again this morning," a UK official said, describing the talks as "constructive."

He and EU officials said the teams would get back to work at around 0700 GMT (9 am local time).