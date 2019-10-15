Catalan separatists on Tuesday blocked streets and train tracks in protest against Spain's jailing of nine of their leaders, as the Spanish government hit out at what it called "generalised violence" a day after activists stormed Barcelona airport.

Pro-independence groups staged sit-ins outside Spanish government offices in a number of Catalan cities late on Tuesday, with around 40,000 people taking part in Barcelona and 9,000 in the separatist stronghold of Girona, according to municipal and regional police.

"it is evident that what we're facing is not a peaceful movement but one orchestrated by groups using street violence to destroy co-existence in Catalonia," the government said in a statement.

"This evening's violence (in cities such as Barcelona, Tarragona, Girona and Lerida) was generalised," the statement said.

Several roads were cut across the northeastern region, including the AP-7 which links Barcelona to France, local officials said.

In Barcelona, police charged hundreds of masked demonstrators who threw projectiles at officers and lit fires. Three people were arrested, police said.

More flight cancellations

In Monday's protests at the city's El Prat airport, coordinated by the group Democratic Tsunami, activists engaged in running battles with riot police as they sought to enter the terminal.

But they were repeatedly rebuffed, with police staging multiple charges and firing foam and rubber bullets into the crowds in a stand-off which forced the cancellation of 110 flights, airport officials said.

Although life was slowly returning to normal at the airport after a night in which hundreds of people were stranded at the terminal, another 45 flights were cancelled on Tuesday morning, Spanish airport authority AENA said.

"What the demonstrators are saying is... that putting people in prison won't resolve anything," the independent speaker of the Catalan parliament, Roger Torrent, told AFP.

What was needed was "to sit down, talk and find a democratic solution," he said, insisting that the aim of the pro-independence movement was to force Madrid to negotiate a self-determination referendum.

Catalan separatists were enraged by the Supreme Court's decision on Monday to hand heavy prison sentences of between nine and 13 years to leaders convicted of sedition over the 2017 referendum and short-lived declaration of independence.

The emergency services said 131 people were injured in Monday's protests, 115 of them at the airport, with the rest in Barcelona and elsewhere. One protester sustained a serious eye injury "compatible" with a police projectile, hospital officials said.