Text messaging services were blocked in India-administered Kashmir just hours after being restored when a truck driver was killed by suspected militants and his vehicle set ablaze, authorities said Tuesday.

Separately, Pakistani officials said three people – a father and his two children aged 10 and 11 – were killed in Pakistan-administered district next to the Line of Control after mortar shells hit their homes during the latest exchange of artillery fire with India over their de-facto border dividing the blood-soaked Himalayan region.

A 24-year-old woman died during the exchange of fire on the Indian side, officials said.

Indian security sources said the decision to cut text messaging services was taken to reduce the ability of militants to communicate.

Authorities had partially restored call and text services for mobile phones on Monday, following a 72-day blackout in the restive northern territory imposed after New Delhi scrapped the region's historical semi-autonomous status.

The seven million-plus people of the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley – the main hotbed of resistance to Indian rule – are still cut off from the internet, however.

Authorities said SMS services were cut again on Monday night following the attack on the driver of a truck carrying apples in Shopian.

Residents said two masked gunmen told the driver to use his truck to block the road, but it skidded and got stuck.

"The gunmen then fired at the truck and set it on fire," a witness told AFP.

Apples are a sensitive issue in Kashmir, which exports vast quantities of the fruit to markets across India.

Many orchard owners say they are refusing to harvest this year to protest against the New Delhi's move to scrap Kashmir's constitutional autonomy.

Indian authorities say that militants – backed by arch-rival Pakistan – have been intimidating farmers and businessmen.

Pakistan has long said it only provides moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination.