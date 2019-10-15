TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Kurdish journalist says goodbye to father killed in YPG/PKK terror attack
TRT's Chairman and Director-General Ibrahim Eren offers condolences to TRT Kurdi employee Gulay Demir following the death of her father during a YPK/PKK terror attack.
Kurdish journalist says goodbye to father killed in YPG/PKK terror attack
TRT's Chairman and Director-General Ibrahim Eren visits the residence of TRT Kurdi journalist Gulay Demir and her family in Turkey's southeastern town of Nusaybin. / AA
Emre İrenEmre İren
October 15, 2019

TRT's Chairman and Director-General Ibrahim Eren visited and offered condolences to Kurdish journalist Gulay Demir and her family at their home in Turkey's southeastern town of Nusaybin on Tuesday after his father was killed in a YPG/PKK terror attack.

Demir's father was one of the eight civilians killed during a YPK/PKK mortar attack launched across Turkey's border with Syria on October 11.

The terror attack targeting civilians took place amid Turkey's newly launched anti-terror operation in northern Syria, and also injured 35 other people.

"As a daughter, they [YPG/PKK] have made me live the most bitter pain and loss I have ever experienced. I had a lot of dreams I wanted to experience with my father," a visibly shaken Demir told reporters.

"I don't believe this is a goodbye or a farewell, I look forward to the day when I will meet my father again," Demir, a journalist for TRT Kurdi, said.

"While trying to help someone else, while trying to save someone else's child, his children are now orphaned but he made sure that child was saved," Demir added.

RECOMMENDED

"My father used to sing songs,  those songs are now left incomplete," she added.

In another mortar attack earlier on October 11, two other civilians were killed and two wounded in Turkey's Suruc in southwestern Sanliurfa province. 

Another attack targeting civilians took place on October 10 when seven civilians were killed in Sanliurfa and Mardin after mortar attacks were launched from Syria by YPG/PKK terrorists.

PKK is recognised as a terror organisation by the US, EU and Turkey. YPG is its Syrian wing.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign, the organisation is responsible for over 40,000 deaths, including women, children and infants.

Ankara launched Operation Peace Spring on October 9 and aims to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Turkey's border with Syria and pave the way for a safe zone to be established in the region to facilitate the return of displaced Syrian refugees.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea