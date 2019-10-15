TÜRKİYE
Jet2holidays ready to fill void left by Thomas Cook's collapse
Jet2holidays' chief executive Steve Heapy says that the company would continue and expand operations in Turkey.
Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet.com and Jet2holidays, speaking in Mugla, Turkey on October 15, 2019. / AA
Emre İrenEmre İren
October 15, 2019

Following veteran British tour operator, Thomas Cook's collapse in September, Jet2holidays says it is ready to fill the void left by Cook.

Thomas Cook collapsed after failing to secure rescue funding, and travel bookings for its more than 600,000 global vacationers last month.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet.com and Jet2holidays, speaking to hotel operators in Turkey's Mugla informed them of the company's plans for the 2020 season.

Heapy stated that Jet2holidays has become the biggest tour operator in England following Thomas Cook's bankruptcy and added that the company would continue and expand operations in Turkey.

"We will continue to fill the vacancies left by Thomas Cook by increasing the number of available rooms at the hotels we are in business with. Turkey's tourism minister comes from this sector and understands the needs of the tourism sector very well and has talked to us about how we can improve the current situation," Heapy said.

Vice President of Turkish hoteliers federation, Bulent Bulbuloglu, speaking at the meeting said, "the competition is healthy for hoteliers. We also had fruitful meetings with other operators. We have confidence in Jet2holidays. I believe they will achieve their goals; they are a very strong and powerful tour operator."

SOURCE:AA
