The European Union (EU) for months has been attempting to sow some seeds of hope for Balkan countries hoping to join the club.

This week's meeting between EU leaders was meant to decide whether Albania and North Macedonia would start the accession process.

In the end, France stuck to its hard-line position against EU membership talks for North Macedonia and Albania on Tuesday October 14.

Emmanuel Macron's office said, “These countries will be part of the European Union one day ... but it is too early to open the legal process toward enlargement,”

This hardline position is not only a betrayal but a historic blunder — as the EU’s own security and stability depends on transforming the region.

France is showing that the EU, far from being a confident bloc able to deal with a multitude of challenges, is afraid that two small Balkan countries could bring the enterprise down.

Dealing with the challenges of Brexit, China and the US need not come at the expense of dealing with the Balkans.

The limitations of the soft power of the European Union were never more exposed than during the wars that flared up across the Balkans in the 1990s until halted by NATO air intervention and diplomatic efforts led by the United States. The EU is on the verge of another historic blunder in its southeastern frontier.

At a summit in June this year, EU governments decided that accession negotiations with candidate countries Albania and North Macedonia had to be again delayed, which was disappointing but unsurprising.

No one who has followed the political developments in Brussels anticipated either Albania or North Macedonia would get a pass for formal accession negotiations to begin, especially considering the nativist and short-sighted rhetoric coming from France and the Netherlands.

Voices against accession want Brussels to focus on deepening integration and reforming the Union while avoiding further enlargement that might swell support for the Eurosceptic forces domestically.