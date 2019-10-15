On the 4th of July 2018, Iraqi rapper I-NZ released “This is Iraq,” inspired by Childish Gambino’s video “This Is America.”

The Iraqi video focused on the effects of the 2003 invasion, ranging from Abu Ghraib to the pillaging of Iraq’s oil, while Gambino’s was a response to police brutality and inequality in the US.

Unfortunately, the same practices in America are being employed in Iraq. Iraqis protesting socioeconomic equality have been met with brutality meted out by the Iraqi state.

Since the 2011 Arab protests Iraqis have taken to the streets, but the most recent cycle is different, as the government response has been harsher, resulting in more than a hundred protester deaths at the hands Iraqi security forces.

Second, since 2011 protesters were calling for the reform of the system and the end to first corruption, and second, foreign interference. This is the first time protesters are not calling for the removal of a sitting prime minister or the formation of a technocratic cabinet, but for an end to the entire post-2003 system.

Shiia masses protesting the Shia elite

The protests were apparently sparked after the dismissal of a popular military commander, Abd al Wahab al Saadi, who commanded the elite Counter Terrorism Force (CTF) that took the lead in defeating Daesh.

Since then, the protesters have expressed frustration that billions of dollars in the country's oil revenues have been squandered instead of providing jobs, reliable services, such as electricity and water, and adequate health care and schooling. They have focused their ire on the systemic corruption that prevents these demands from being met.

The constituents are Shia by virtue of the geographic locations of the protests. The protesters consist of Shia masses, who have been left behindby the economic system, revolting against the Shia elite.

Rather than seeing the protests through an intra-sectarian lens, the discontent is a product of a generational gap between the elite and a bulging youth demographic. This constituency was mostly born around the 2003 invasion, did not experience the repression of the Saddam Hussein era, but survived the 2006 to 2008 civil war and ensuing Daesh violence. They have no hopes for the future and no job prospects, locked out of an economic system that favours those with political connections to the established post-2003 elite.

While past protests in 2016 were coopted by the Shia cleric Moqtada al Sadr, there does not seem to be any leadership in this uprising. The protests broke out in the predominantly Shia centre and south, such as the Nasiriyya, Najaf and Misan provinces, as well as in the Sadr City district of Baghdad.

In Najaf, the offices of the Dawa and Hikma Shia parties, part of the post-2003 political establishment, were attacked, as well as a failed attempt on the Badr Organization’s headquarters in Nasiriyah.