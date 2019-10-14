Energy superpowers Saudi Arabia and Russia on Monday signed a key deal to bolster cooperation among the world's oil giants, as visiting President Vladimir Putin sought to defuse political tensions in the Gulf.

Putin also held talks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, where they discussed the relationship between the two countries.

Putin's visit follows attacks on Saudi oil installations that Riyadh and Washington have blamed on Moscow ally Tehran.

At a ceremony in Riyadh, Putin and his host, Saudi King Salman, penned a string of multi-million-dollar investment contracts targeting the aerospace, culture, health, advanced technology and agriculture sectors.

Key among the deals was the agreement to bolster cooperation among the so-called OPEC+ countries — the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus 10 non-members of the cartel.

Moscow is not a member of OPEC, but it has worked closely with the group to limit supply and push up prices after a 2014 slump that wreaked havoc on the economies of Russia and cartel heavyweight Saudi Arabia.

Monday's deal seeks to "reinforce cooperation ... and strengthen oil market stability," Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the signing ceremony.

Putin said "Russia attaches particular importance to the development of friendly, and mutually beneficial ties with Saudi Arabia."

King Salman told Putin, "We look forward to working with your excellency on everything that will bring security, stability, and peace, confront extremism and terrorism and promote economic growth."

Role of 'peacemaker'

Moscow and Riyadh, a traditional US ally, have made a striking rapprochement in recent years, marked in particular by King Salman's first visit to Russia in October 2017.

A year later, when the Saudi crown prince, known as MBS, was under fire over the assassination of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, Putin went out of his way to shake his hand at a G20 summit, to much comment.

In an interview with Arabic-language TV channels ahead of his visit, Putin praised his good relations with the Saudi royals.

"We will absolutely work with Saudi Arabia and our other partners and friends in the Arab world ... to reduce to zero any attempt to destabilise the oil market," he said in the interview broadcast on Sunday.

Russian political analyst Fyodor Lukyanov said that Moscow, with its older ties to Iran and new links with Saudi, could "play the role of a peacemaker" as tensions soar between Tehran and Riyadh.