Tunisians are voting for a new president on Sunday in an unusual contest pitting a populist tycoon who just got out of jail against a conservative professor backed by Ennahda party.

The winner of Sunday's runoff vote will inherit a North African country struggling to overcome corruption, unemployment and sporadic extremist violence — but proud of its still-budding, post-Arab Spring democracy.

The choice for voters between two quirky candidates who have never held political office has made for an unprecedented election.

The top performer in last month's first-round vote was 61-year-old Kais Saied, an enigmatic former constitutional law professor dubbed "Robocop" for his austere bearing.

His challenger is Nabil Karoui, a glib, 56-year-old media mogul who spent most of the campaign behind bars on accusations of money laundering and tax evasion that he calls politically driven.

The only thing the men have in common is their outsider status.

A well-heeled entrepreneur who just started his political party this year, Karoui campaigned on promises to fight the poverty that has hobbled Tunisia since its 2011 pro-democracy uprising unleashed revolts around the Arab world.

Detractors dubbed him "Nabil Macaroni" because his party distributes noodles to the poor. He embraced it: "Nabil Macaroni, and proud to be," Radio Mosaique quoted him as saying Friday.

A self-proclaimed modernist, he said he would seek partnerships with companies such as Microsoft, Google and Netflix to create jobs, and holds up women as pillars of society.

Saied, a conservative independent supported by Ennahdha, has drawn in support with his Mr. Clean image and by promising to rehaul the "pyramid of power" to give poorer provinces and youth more decision-making power.