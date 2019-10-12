Turkey strongly condemned the Arab League for mischaracterising Turkey’s counter-terrorism operation in northeastern Syria as an “invasion,” Fahrettin Altun, Communications Director to the Turkish Presidency, said on Saturday.

"We are fully aware that government which dislike Turkey’s advocacy for Palestinians, objections against handing over Jerusalem to occupiers and calling things as we see them –including coups, murders, and the bombardment of civilians in Yemen— do not speak for the Arab world," Altun said.

"We can only take pride in the fact that governments, which did not mind the terrorist organization PKK’s occupation of a predominantly Arab area, the displacement of Arab civilians from their lands, or the destruction of Arab villages, are unsettled by #OperationPeaceSpring," he said.