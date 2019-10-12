Poland's ruling conservative party has targeted gays as a campaign tactic, its programming on state media has drawn comparisons with communist-era propaganda, and it has asserted so much control over the judicial system that the European Union has declared the rule of law 'at risk.'

Yet the Law and Justice party heads into Sunday's election to the 460-seat lower house and the 100-seat Senate as Poland's most popular party, largely thanks to generous social spending and an assertive Poland-first stance toward the EU and other countries.

Concerns about democracy have made this one of the country's most momentous elections since the fall of communism 30 years ago. Critics fear Poland's illiberal turn could become irreversible if the party wins another four-year term.

In a sign of the deep divide in Polish society, the party's supporters approve of its conservative defence of the traditional family.

For a country whose fate was largely controlled by foreign powers for much of the past two centuries, many Poles like to project strength to the outside world and credit the powerful party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski with defending the nation's interests when it takes a defiant stance to European partners.