Powerful Typhoon Hagibis churned towards Japan on Saturday, heading straight towards the capital with potentially record-breaking rains and sparking evacuation orders, transport disruption and power outages even before making landfall.

Rated "large and very strong", the storm has already forced the cancellation of two Rugby World Cup matches, disrupted the Suzuka Grand Prix and grounded more than 1,600 flights.

It is forecast to crash into land in central or eastern Japan early Saturday evening, packing maximum gusts of 216 kilometres per hour (134 miles per hour) Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

Hagibis is forecast to be the first storm rated "very strong" to hit the nation's main island of Honshu since 1991 when the category system was introduced, local media said.

It is also an unusually large storm, and expected to bring "brutal winds and violent seas" to large swathes of the country, the agency said.

The expected rainfall, in particular, has raised fears, with the JMA warning that high tides ahead of a full moon increase the risk of flooding.

It has issued warnings for strong wind, high waves, landslides and serious flooding for large areas of Honshu.

Non-compulsory evacuation orders have been issued to some 600,000 people in eastern Japan already, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Power outages

With the centre of the storm still hundreds of kilometres away in the Pacific, torrential rain was falling and tornado-like gusts of wind ripped into several homes in Chiba, east of the capital, destroying one.

Five people were sent to hospital but none suffered serious injuries, the local fire department told AFP.

The JMA has forecast half a metre (nearly 20 inches) of rain for the Tokyo area in the 24 hours to midday on Sunday, with more for the central Tokai region.

Television footage showed gigantic waves smashing into coastal breakwaters and residents living near a river in Tokyo piling up sandbags in front of their houses.

Others have nailed wooden boards to the frames of windows.