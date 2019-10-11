A peculiar narrative has emerged following US President Donald Trump’s controversial announcement that the US would pull troops out of northeast Syria and allow Turkey to move in.

Pundits and policymakers—including some I worked with, in the previous administration—have cast the decision as a great betrayal of the Kurds and a gift to Russia, Iran, and ISIS (Daesh).

For sure, the initial tweet on Sunday (followed by one the day after promising to obliterate the Turkish economy), was arbitrary and potentially harmful to US national interest. The Pentagon was blindsided by the announcement and did its best to remind the world that it did not “endorse a Turkish operation” in the area.

While concerns regarding the erratic and perhaps harmful nature of the president’s decision are understandable and one that I share, there is a problematic rewriting of the recent history of US involvement in Syria.

Following the rise of Daesh in 2014, the Obama administration scrambled to confront the terror group without committing US ground troops. In Iraq, it supported the Iraqi army and newly-formed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

In Syria, it settled on the Syrian franchise of Marxist-guerrillas know as the YPG - and from the beginning, the decision was problematic. The YPG shares the same command structure and ideology as their Turkish counterparts, the PKK, who were and remain a designated terror group by Turkey and the United States.

In an effort to repackage the group, US Department of Defense officials convinced the YPG to rebrand as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and to add some Arab elements. We warned that the decision would anger Turkey and weaken NATO when the opposite was needed to confront the Syria crisis, not to mention Russia.

What was needed, instead, was a broader US effort that tackled not only the symptom (Daesh) but also the disease. It was Syrian President Bashar al Assad after all who wrecked the country, released terrorists from jail, and actively avoided targeting Daesh while bombing moderate opposition fighters and civilians.

Partnering with Turkey’s mortal enemy to defeat the symptom was a politically convenient workaround that was sure to come back and haunt us.

Former Obama officials and even Republican lawmakers have decried the recent announcement as a great betrayal of loyal allies. Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley tweeted that “we must have the backs of our allies” while posting the hashtag #TurkeyIsNotOurFriend. But it was the US decision to support the YPG in the first place that led us to this.