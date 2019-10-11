The leaders of Britain and Ireland said Thursday they had spotted a "pathway" to an elusive Brexit deal, keeping hopes of a breakthrough alive just three weeks before the UK's deadline to leave the European Union.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Irish leader Leo Varadkar provided a status update on the issue after a private lunch meeting in northwest England that lasted for several hours.

"Both continue to believe that a deal is in everybody's interest," they said in a joint statement. "They agreed that they could see a pathway to a possible deal."

Britain is due to leave the 28-nation bloc on October 31, and attempts to find a deal have foundered over plans for the border between EU member Ireland and the UK's Northern Ireland.

The currently all-but-invisible border underpins both the regional economy and Northern Ireland's peace process.

Under a UK proposal, there would have to be customs checks on some goods, though not on the border itself. The EU says any customs checks are unacceptable.

There was little of substance in Varadkar and Johnson's statement indicating a breakthrough or whether the "pathway" was near or far off.

The two agreed to "reflect" further on their discussions, which concentrated on the challenges of customs and consent. They also agreed to keep talking.

After the meeting, Varadkar sounded more positive than he has in recent weeks.