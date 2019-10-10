British police have charged a Pakistani political exile with encouraging terrorism, Scotland Yard announced on Thursday, after a speech he made in 2016 to supporters in Karachi was followed by violent protests.

Altaf Hussain, the former leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), which once ruled Karachi, faces up to seven years imprisonment for the speech which was "likely to be understood" as encouraging supporters to acts of terrorism, or was "reckless" of the possible consequences.

Hussain, 66, has lived in London for more than two decades and often addressed supporters in the South Asian megacity through a loudspeaker linked to his home telephone.

In the speech on August 22, 2016, he castigated the media for not giving due coverage to his workers. Police accused him of chanting anti-Pakistani slogans, and security forces moved in to seal his party headquarters.

MQM activists clashed with police and ransacked a private TV station in violence which left at least one man dead and seven others injured.

Hussain's party "completely disowned" him after the statements, splitting in to two factions — MQM Pakistan, and Hussain's shrinking group which he continued to run out of London.