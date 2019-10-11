With the onset of Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring into northern Syria on Wednesday, US Senator Lindsey Graham has completely reversed his previous rhetoric supporting Turkey’s fight against the terrorism in Northern Syria.

He has since proposed legislation that would impose sanctions on Turkey over its most recent push to secure its southern borders from endemic terrorism and create a safe-zone for the repatriation of Syrian refugees.

In his sudden reversal, Graham warned that the operation would be a "disaster" and a "stain on America’s honour".

However, in a key conversation that recently came to light Graham was subject to a hoax call from Russian pranksters in August, believing that he was speaking to Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar. What he said in the conversation, goes entirely against the public line he has recently maintained after the operation began.

Acknowledged threat

In the phone call reported by the Politico website, Graham described the PKK as a “threat” to Turkey, seemingly contradicting his recent public stance against the Turkish operation.

In his conversation with the Russian pranksters, Graham admitted, “Your YPG Kurdish problem is a big problem.”

President Trump himself has acknowledged the Turkish operation’s mandate, stating:

“As you know, it was started by President Obama; he created a natural war with Turkey and their long-time enemy, PKK. And they’re still there.”

A spokesman for Senator Graham had confirmed the authenticity of the phone call to Politico.