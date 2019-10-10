Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signalled a military operation in northern Syria in late September while delivering his speech at the United Nations General Assembly. The plan became definite shortly after the US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of American troops from Syria on October 7, ending years of military support to the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK, which the US, EU and Turkey have listed as a terrorist organisation.

The operation began on October 9, coinciding with the anniversary of the PKK's lifelong leader Abdullah Ocalan’s expulsion from Syria. The Turkish fighter jets began hitting the border town, Ras al Ayn, a mixed town of Arabs and Kurds, and later moved to Tal Abyad, a strategic Arab-dominated town controlled by the YPG.

Turkey says its military operation is solely focussed on targeting YPG positions. The cross-border offensive has been named Operation Peace Spring and its Twitter handle posted on the morning of October 10 that the Turkish Armed Forces had "hit 181 terrorist positions with air forces elements and fire support vehicles".

For Turkey, there are two objectives of the operation: first, to create a 370km-wide and 32km-deep safe zone next to Turkey’s border; second, to relocate some of the 3.5 million Syrian refugeesTurkey has been hosting for several years.

From the Turkish government's perspective, a safe zone can only be realised by clearing the area of the PKK/YPG, which has waged a terror campaign against the Turkish state for about 40 years, causing tens of thousands of casualties. The US began supporting the YPG from 2014, carving out a separate fighting unit from the YPG and rebranding it as the SDF. All this was one under the pretext of fighting Daesh, despite Turkey, a NATO ally, raising serious security concerns.

In the past, when Russia engaged in aerial warfare against a large population of Syrians who rebelled against their autocratic leader Bashar al Assad, Turkey on several occasions negotiated a safe passage for civilians days before the start of Russian assault. The areas from where locals were evacuated included eastern Ghouta and Aleppo, which was besieged and bombed by the Syrian regime with Moscow's help.